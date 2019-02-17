Over 3.4 Million of Umrah performers arrive in KSA, issuance of more than 3.8 Entry Visas

About half million, out of the grand total number of performers, are still within the Kingdom, either in Makkah or in Madinah, while more than 3 million have left, following performing Umrah, in Makkah, and Ziyarah, by visiting the Prophet Mosque, in Madinah, in addition.

Pakistani nationals ranked the first in numbers of performers, followed by the Indians. Indonesians were the third, the Yemenis ranked fourth and Malaysians kept the fifth. Egyptians, Turkish, Algerians, Jordanians and Bangladeshis, respectively, completed the top 10-states' list of Umrah as well as Ziyarah performers.