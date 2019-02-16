20 Palestinians wounded in latest Gaza border clashes

  • Saturday 16, February 2019 in 8:44 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Twenty Palestinians were injured on Friday by live fire in clashes with Israeli occupation forces along the Gaza border, according to the Health Ministry, local media reported.
Fierce clashes broke out on Friday afternoon between hundreds of Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation soldiers close to the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israeli occupation areas.
 
Palestinian protesters joined the weekly anti-Israeli occupation  protests, known as the "Great March of Return," on Friday since late March last year.
 
Health Ministry in Gaza Strip said that the medical staff in the Martyrs of Al Aqsa Hospital conduct medical interventions to save the life of a child who was wounded in the chest by the Israeli occupation forces in eastern Al Bureij, in the heart of Ghaza.