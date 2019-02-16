UN aid convoy reaches 40,000 Syrians

Jens Laerke from OCHA, highlighted that Thursday’s delivery to Rukban was only the second time the UN has been able to reach the remote site from within Syria, where at least eight children had recently died, and some women have had to resort to "survival sex" just to stay alive.

Rukban is around 300 kilometres from the capital Damascus and one of the last remaining remote and hard to reach locations, in dire need of regular aid from the UN and partners.

Supply routes are often blocked and the majority of people at the Rukban site are displaced women and children who have been living there for years in harsh conditions, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).