Egypt thwarts bomb attack on Cairo security forces

  • Friday 15, February 2019 in 7:39 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Egyptian authorities thwarted an attempt to target security forces with a home made bomb in Cairo's western Giza district on Friday, the interior ministry said.
The ministry said members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood had targeted a security patrol, and that explosives experts had dismantled the device. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
 
Two local security sources said that a device exploded during an attempt to defuse it. Videos circulating on social media showed a blast in a cordoned-off area under a large concrete bridge.
 
The sources said two policemen and three civilians suffered minor injuries from the blast and that two other devices had been defused nearby.