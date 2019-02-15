Egypt thwarts bomb attack on Cairo security forces

The ministry said members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood had targeted a security patrol, and that explosives experts had dismantled the device. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Two local security sources said that a device exploded during an attempt to defuse it. Videos circulating on social media showed a blast in a cordoned-off area under a large concrete bridge.

The sources said two policemen and three civilians suffered minor injuries from the blast and that two other devices had been defused nearby.