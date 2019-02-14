Saudi Arabia, FAO sign cooperation agreement

The agreement is to provide technical and advisory support for the implementation of the sustainable agricultural rural development programme for the next seven years, and a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish a framework for technical cooperation for the period 2019-2025.

The agreement aims to promote the production, processing and marketing of Arab coffee, beekeeping, fruit cultivation, fish farming, livestock and rained crops in the Kingdom.

This came on the sidelines of the meetings of the Board of Governors of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) being held in Rome, Italy on 14th-15th February.