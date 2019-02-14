Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen releases statement on Hodeidah Governorate

The statement reads as follows: "It is widely known that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has responded to the request of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen, under Article 51 of the United Nations, UN, Charter "the inherent right of self-defence", the Charter of the Arab League and the Arab League’s Joint Defence Treaty, in order to save and protect the people of Yemen from the Iran-backed Houthi militias and restore legitimacy.

The Coalition launched military operations to liberate a vital area from the grasp of the coup militia. By doing so, the Coalition recognised the global importance of the Red Sea maritime lanes, and the actual, direct threat against them due to the presence of the coup militia backed by Iran, the importance of Hodeidah City to the coup militia as a crossing-point of illegal and lethal weapons, and the importance of the city as a vital access point for humanitarian aid to Yemen, which the coup militia continued to obstruct.

Coalition and Yemeni legitimacy forces succeeded in liberating large areas in Yemen, up until reaching the outskirts of Hodeidah City, which exerted pressure on the coup militia, forcing it through the Stockholm Agreement to accept withdrawal from the city and ports under UN supervision.

It has been over six weeks since the Stockholm Agreement, to which the Coalition and legitimacy forces fully committed themselves through all aspects of the ceasefire, and exhibited total discipline against the dangerous provocations that have exceeded 1,400 violations by the coup militia, through which there have been many martyrs and many others have been injured.

In addition, throughout the six weeks removed from the Sweden Agreement, no significant progress was recorded in the implementation of the agreement. All signs indicated that the coup militia was not interested in implementing the articles of the agreement. In fact, they were intentionally hindering the implementation to gain time to build their military capabilities in the city and governorate, the statement said.

From the concern of the Arab Coalition regarding the continued success of the Stockholm Agreement, and in support of the political process spearheaded by the Special Envoy for Yemen, the Coalition forces reaffirmed their willingness to the redeployment under the Stockholm Agreement, and called upon the United Nations and the Special Envoy for Yemen to exert pressure on the coup militia to implement the Stockholm Agreement, and hold the militia responsible for its failure.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has held the Houthi coup militia responsible as well for its participation in hostilities, which undermined the Stockholm Agreement, and threatened security, stability, freedom of navigation and the flow of humanitarian aid."