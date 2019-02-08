Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Khamis Al Khyeli in Al Ain

Al Khyeli and his family thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his visit, which, they said, reflects the UAE leadership’s great attention paid to their people and their keenness to re-assure about their living conditions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talk with Al Khyeli and his family, recalling the fraternal bonds late Sheikh Zayed used to always strengthen and promote with Emirati citizens, a noble approach which has persisted under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the rulers of the Emirates, to synthesise the spectacular ties between the UAE leadership and their people.

Accompanying Abu Dhabi Crown Prince were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.