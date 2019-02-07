Bahraini High Criminal Court rules in terror case

The High Criminal Court sentenced seven suspects to life in jail and fined one of them BD 500. It sentenced two suspects to ten years in jail and fined each one of them BD 500. It also sentenced a female suspect to five years in prison and fined her BD 500. The eleventh suspect was handed three years in prison and was fined BD 500. The court also fined four suspects BD 100, ruled to revoke the Bahraini citizenship of all the suspects except the twelfth one and ordered to confiscate the seized items.