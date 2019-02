Mourners carry body of Palestinian Abdallah Abo Taleb during his funeral near Jenin, West Bank

A Jenin hospital where the two Palestinians were admitted said a 19-year-old died of his wounds and the other was in stable condition after being shot in the lower back.

The Israeli occupation army claimed the two had been carrying out a bomb attack.

The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, and has seen simmering violence since U.S.-sponsored negotiations with Israeli occupation broke down in 2014.