EU's, Arab League's Foreign Ministers to hold meeting in Brussels

The meeting comes in preparation for the first summit between the European Union and the League of Arab States, which will be held on 24th-25th February in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, as part of efforts to forge a new European-African alliance and fight migrant smuggling.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss regional issues and global challenges facing Europe and the Arab world.

They will examine key and priority concerns such as the Middle East peace process, the fight against terrorism and regional conflicts.

The meeting is co-chaired by Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Dardari Mohamed Ahmed, Sudanese Foreign Minister; and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.