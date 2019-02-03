Jordan, Iraq agree real steps to enhance trade, energy cooperation

A statement issued after the talks, which Prime Minister Omar Razzaz held with his Iraqi counterpart Adel Abdel Mahdi on the Karamah-Turaibil border, said that under the deal, the Jordanian government will exempt Iraqi goods imported via the Port of Aqaba from 75% of handling fees charged by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority to 25%.

The two sides also agreed to sign a trade agreement between Royal Jordanian and Iraqi Airways in code share flights to enable passengers on Iraqi Airlines to reach various world destinations, in addition to aviation and air transport training and cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the field of meteorology and ports.

During the talks, which followed a series of meetings the two side held recently in Amman and Baghdad, the two sides decided to start door-to-door transport of goods and petroleum products between the two countries as of 2/2/2019, to provide facilities to industrialists, traders and businessmen from both countries at lesser costs and shorter periods of time.

In the financial sector, the two sides agreed on the general principles to settle outstanding issues and financial dues by each side, and to form a technical committee to provide final consensual solutions for pending financial matter between the two countries.

In the energy sector, they agreed that Jordan will supply Iraq with electricity through the linkage of their grids, and also decided to launch technical studies and secure funds to start implementation of the project within three months.

It is expected that Jordan will start exporting electricity to Iraq in less than two years.

Also during the talks, it said, the Iraqi side commended Jordan's cooperation in preserving Iraqi archaeology and precious cultural artifacts which had been the subject of smuggling attempts out of the country and were seized at the border posts by Jordanian authorities.

It said that some 1,376 pieces of antiquities, including 1,200 that were stolen from Iraqi museums and archaeological sites, had been returned to Iraq, the cradle of civilizations.

They also agreed that studies should start to build an Iraqi-Jordanian oil pipeline from the southern Iraqi Port of Basra to the Jordanian port of Aqaba, and that Iraq will also supply the Kingdom with 10,000 barrels per day from its northern Kirkuk oil fields.