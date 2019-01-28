Egypt, Sudan accelerating security cooperation

President Sisi affirmed support to stability and security in Sudan which, he said, represents part of Egypt’s national security, praising the development of relations between both countries.

The Egyptian president’s statements came during a meeting with al-Bashir who had a one-day state visit to Egypt on Sunday, according to Ambassador Bassam Radi, presidency spokesman.

President Sisi expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Sudan to achieve peace in South Sudan and Central Africa. Both leaders discussed mechanisms to support the execution of the peace accord in South Sudan which would help resolve the crisis in Central Africa.