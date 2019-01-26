Tunisia calls for Arab League to readmit Syria

"Syria is an Arab state, and its natural place is within the Arab League," Khemaies Jhinaoui said during a news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who is on a tour of North African countries.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in November 2011 as the death toll in the country's civil war mounted.

"The question of Syria returning to the Arab League does not depend on Tunisia but on the Arab League," Jhinaoui said.

"The foreign ministers (of member states) will decide on this subject," he added. "What interests us is Syria's stability and security."

Russia's foreign minister is due to meet Tunisia's president and prime minister on Saturday.