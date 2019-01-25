Houthi militias shell Red Sea grain mills in Hodeidah

The attack further aggravated the food crisis and the plight of the people in Yemen.

According to military sources, the Yemeni National Resistance, supported by the Arab Coalition, are still working to put out the fire and repair the damage.

"The attack is aimed at preventing a visit by a UN delegation to the mills today and to abort a potential agreement for facilitating food distribution to Sana'a and the towns on the shoreline," the sources added.

The sources further said that the Houthi representatives in the joint committee are still adamant about opening a safe passage and conducting mine-clearing operations along the route, to enable delivery of food and relief assistance.