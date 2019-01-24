Iraqi president says budget approval step 'towards economic recovery'

Salih said the parliament vote was “an important achievement towards economic recovery.”

"We hope to finish the cabinet formation so the government can start implementing its promising programme," he wrote on Twitter.

In a late session on Wednesday, lawmakers approved the budget, which included 88 billion dollars of estimated revenues and a deficit at about 23 billion dollars.

The budget was based on projected exports of more than 3.8 million barrels per day of crude oil for 56 dollars.

The session was attended by 287 lawmakers out of the 329-member parliament.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi welcomed the parliament’s vote in a statement, adding that the government will study the amendments introduced by lawmakers to the budget before ratifying it.