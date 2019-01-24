Iraq parliament approves budget ending weeks of deadlock

Iraqi lawmakers are seen before opening session of the new Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

Parliament did not vote as planned on three cabinet posts that remain empty, however, leaving Iraq with an incomplete government months after a general election.

The budget projected oil exports of 3.88 million barrels per day, up from 3.8 million bpd for the previous year, at a price of $56 per barrel, an increase from the $46 the 2018 budget was based on.

Iraq's 2019 budget of 133 trillion dinars ($112 billion) included payment of salaries for the Peshmerga, the military force for the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, a move that lawmakers said might help ease tension between Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

The 3.88 million bpd of oil exports includes 250,000 from the Kurdish region. Exports from northern Kirkuk resumed after a year-long halt in November.

Iraq's oil exports from its southern Basra fields account for more than 95 percent of the OPEC producer's state revenue.