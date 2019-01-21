Beirut summit calls for alleviating suffering of displaced people

Sharjah24 – dpa: An Arab economic summit in Beirut on Sunday called on international donors and Arab funds to unite to work on alleviating the suffering of displaced people from war-torn countries.
The summit's declaration stressed the "need to secure development projects in countries hosting refugees."
 
The world "should make all possible efforts to ensure the right conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees without linking their return to a political solution," Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at the opening of the summit.
 
He called on Arab institutions and international lenders to meet in Beirut in the coming months to discuss the reconstruction of Arab states torn apart by wars.