Sudan police confront protesters as Bashir rejects accusations

Deadly protests which erupted on December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread have turned into nationwide rallies against Bashir's three decades of iron-fisted rule.

On Sunday, as the protest movement entered its second month, hundreds of demonstrators attempted to march on parliament in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, but they were quickly confronted by riot police who fired tear gas, witnesses said.

Protesters then staged simultaneous rallies in different neighbourhoods of Omdurman in an attempt to gather again for the march, a witness said, but they were unable to.