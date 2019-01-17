UN envoy to meet Syrian opposition figures in Saudi Arabia

Ibrahim Jebawi, a spokesman for the HNC, said the meeting with Pedersen will take place Friday in Riyadh.

The HNC is a Saudi-backed coalition of Syrian opposition groups, which was created to represent the opposition in the UN-Sponsored Geneva peace talks in 2016.

Pedersen, who arrived in Syria on Tuesday, vowed to exert every effort to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Norwegian diplomat is the fourth envoy to be appointed since the conflict erupted in 2011. He assumed the post this month, following the resignation of his predecessor, Staffan de Mistura, last year.

Prior to de Mistura, former UN general secretary Kofi Annan and Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi had endeavoured to find a peaceful solution in Syria, but both stepped down.