UN to vote on Yemen ceasefire monitoring mission

The British-drafted resolution authorizes the deployment of up to 75 unarmed monitors to the city of Hodeida and its port, as well as the ports of Saleef and Ras Issa, initially for six months.

The draft, seen by dpa, builds on authorization by the 15-member council in December to send an advance monitoring team for 30 days.

It establishes a political mission the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) based on Secretary General Antonio Guterres's proposals at the end of December on how to keep tabs on the truce.

The text asks Guterres to deploy UNMHA "expeditiously." The monitoring team will be led by retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert.