Libyan National Army to launch operation in south

Ahmed al-Mesmari, a spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), told a press conference that the operation targets "foreign opposition gangs and terrorist groups" in the south.

Major military reinforcements have already been sent to the city of Sabha.

He said the operation's goals included protecting local and foreign oil firms, fighting Islamic State and other extremists, and tackling illegal migration.

Other military sources told Reuters several LNA units had moved in recent days from Benghazi to Sabha, the biggest city in the south of Libya that lies in the same southwestern region as El Sharara, Libya's biggest oilfield.

El Sharara, more than 200 km (125 miles) from Sabha, has been closed since December due to a protest by tribesmen and state guards demanding salary payments and development in the area.