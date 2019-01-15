‘Al Shabaab’ claims Nairobi hotel attack

Cars are seen on fire at the scene of Dusit hotel compound’ explosions, in Nairobi

SITE Intelligence Group reported Al Shabaab's claim of responsibility, and Nairobi has regularly been targeted by the group from neighbouring Somalia in the past.

Broadcaster Citizen TV reported that security forces were at the location, the upmarket Dusit Hotel, and that buildings were being evacuated.

Footage showed members of the bomb squad, smoke coming from buildings and ambulances arriving at the scene.

“Al Shabaab” often targets hotels popular with diplomats, foreigners and senior officials in Somalia too, as well as government offices.

The attack at the Dusit comes on the third anniversary of an attack on a Kenyan military base in which almost 200 soldiers were killed.