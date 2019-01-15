Palestine assumes presidency of Group of 77 and China

By taking the chairmanship of the Group of 77, an alliance of developing nations at the UN, Palestine will become the first non member state to do so, opening avenues for greater diplomatic engagement and possibly a renewed bid for statehood at the global body.

In a statement issued by UN Secretary-General's office, Guterres congratulated the Palestine leader in assuming the presidency of Group of 77 and China. He also renewed the position of the United Nations Secretariat's position that the two-state solution is the only option for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East.

Palestine, which the UN General Assembly granted permanent observer status in 2012, will succeed Egypt at the head of the G77, an entity established in 1964 with the aim of bolstering its 134 members' clout.