U.N. chief wants to deploy up to 75 truce monitors to Yemen

The 15-member U.N. Security Council will need to take action on Guterres' request by about Jan. 20, when a 30-day authorization for an advance monitoring team led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert expires.

The Security Council had asked Guterres to recommend - by the end of last month - a larger monitoring team. Diplomats said Britain was working on a draft resolution to approve Guterres' proposal, but had not yet circulated it to council members.

Griffiths and U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock are due to brief the Security Council on the situation in Yemen on Wednesday.