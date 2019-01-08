Car bomb blast kills two people in Iraq's Tikrit

The blast - described by the military as a "terrorist attack" - occurred at a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Tikrit, 150 km (95 miles) north of Baghdad.

The two dead were police officers, according to a local police source and a hospital source. In its statement, the military referred to the two dead only as civilians.

The wounded included two soldiers, a police officer and three civilians, according to the police source.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in Tikrit.