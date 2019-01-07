Palestinian Authority pulls employees from Egypt-Gaza crossing

The dispute over the border stems from a rift between the PA, based in the occupied West Bank and headed by Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and the Palestinian group Hamas, which took control of Gaza more than a decade ago in a civil war.

Re-opening the Rafeh crossing, which according to human rights groups is the sole exit point from Gaza for an estimated 95 percent of its 2 million population, will require Egypt to agree on a new operator.

It is unclear whether it will allow Hamas to run the passage. Cairo has not so far commented on the situation.