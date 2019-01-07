Houthi militias destroy relief supply depots in Hodeidah

Local eyewitnesses said that the militias deliberately shelled the storage depots, which are located 7 kilometres east of Hodeidah City, with the aim of covering up their looting of humanitarian aid intended for the Yemeni people.

Dr. Abdulraqeeb Fath, Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the High Committee for Relief in Yemen, held the militias responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Yemen. He condemned their confiscation of humanitarian and food aid, which they intend to sell for profit.

The United Nations World Food Programme also accused the militias of disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid in Yemen. David Paisley, Executive Director of the Programme, described these practices as stealing food from the mouths of the hungry while calling for an immediate stop to this behaviour.