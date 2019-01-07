Yemeni President confirms re-building the national army professionally

  • Monday 07, January 2019 in 1:23 PM
Sharjah 24 – SPA: Yemeni President Abd-Rabbo Mansour Hadi- the Supreme Commander of the Military Forces- has confirmed significance of re-building the national army professionally on beliefs of revolutionary principles and protecting them as goals of the Federal Yemen.
In his meeting with Minister of Defense General Lieutenant Mohammad al-Maqdashi on Sunday, President Hadi stressed strengthening warfronts for accomplishing victories and deterring Houthi-Iranian agenda in the region and bringing big victory for the will of the people, highlighting permanent existence of military commanders in warfronts.
 
For his part, al-Maqdashi confirmed exerting outmost efforts for implementing President's directives, pointing to a number of topics and issues associated with field developments.
 
He briefed the president on a number of tasks for strengthening victories and admirable success in different warfronts.