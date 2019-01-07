Yemeni President confirms re-building the national army professionally

In his meeting with Minister of Defense General Lieutenant Mohammad al-Maqdashi on Sunday, President Hadi stressed strengthening warfronts for accomplishing victories and deterring Houthi-Iranian agenda in the region and bringing big victory for the will of the people, highlighting permanent existence of military commanders in warfronts.

For his part, al-Maqdashi confirmed exerting outmost efforts for implementing President's directives, pointing to a number of topics and issues associated with field developments.

He briefed the president on a number of tasks for strengthening victories and admirable success in different warfronts.