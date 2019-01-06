Houthis loot 65 percent of humanitarian aid: Yemeni Minister

"Over the past three years, the Houthis have been showing wilful disregard for the tough humanitarian circumstances being faced by the Yemeni people," the minister, who is also the Chairman of the Higher Committee for Relief, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

"Under the pretext of 'the war effort', the militias plundered and seized by force 697 relief trucks using the roads linking Hodeida to Sanaa, Ibb, Taiz, Hajjah, and Dhamar, as well as goods entering the governorates under the Houthis’ control," he added.

"In addition, they detained 88 relief and commercial vessels at Hodeidah and As Saleef ports, 34 of which had cargoes of (relief) goods that got spoiled and damaged from being held by the militias for more than six months," he said The Minister urged international organisations to unify their efforts and bring a greater focus to their operations in Yemen, adopting a decentralised approach to ensure that the aid reaches eligible beneficiaries, taking into account the fact that they are operating in areas controlled by Houthi militias.

He emphasised the importance of relief agencies having offices in Aden and of the need to open five administrative and main relief centres in Aden, Sanaa, Mukalla, Tihama and Marib, in order to reduce the impact of Houthis’ looting of humanitarian aid and ensure a fair distribution of relief assistance throughout the country.

The Houthis had also burned the WFP’s warehouses, destroying more than 4,000 tonnes of wheat, and had stormed the WFP's stores on four occasions in different locations as well as using some of the buildings next to the warehouses for military purposes, the statement from the Higher Committee for Relief said.