The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed the authenticity of the arrest warrants, which were dated Jan. 2 and were leaked on Facebook on Thursday.

The warrants showed that 31 members of the Chadian and Sudanese opposition based in Libya, along with six Libyan nationals, are wanted for attacks on the oil 'crescent' in the east of the country and on the Tamanhint military base as well as for their participation in fighting between Libyan rivals.