Arab migrants 'missing' after seeking shelter in Algeria

  • Friday 04, January 2019 in 8:42 AM
  • Archived
Sharjah24 – AFP: The UN refugee agency Thursday voiced "concern" for the safety of 100 Arab citizens who went missing after seeking shelter in Algeria and others stranded at the border with Niger.
"Some 120 Syrian, Palestinian and Yemeni individuals were detained at the Tamanrasset Centre in southern Algeria before being taken to an area near the Guezzam border post (at the southern border with Niger) on 26 December," the UNHCR said in a statement.
 
Some members of the group were "known to UNHCR as registered refugees who have fled conflict and persecution or claim to have attempted to seek international protection in Algeria", it added.
 
The UN agency said 20 members of the group "remain stranded in the desert", several kilometres from the Guezzam border post.
 
"The other 100 individuals who were taken to the border are unaccounted for," it added.