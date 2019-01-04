Arab migrants 'missing' after seeking shelter in Algeria

"Some 120 Syrian, Palestinian and Yemeni individuals were detained at the Tamanrasset Centre in southern Algeria before being taken to an area near the Guezzam border post (at the southern border with Niger) on 26 December," the UNHCR said in a statement.

Some members of the group were "known to UNHCR as registered refugees who have fled conflict and persecution or claim to have attempted to seek international protection in Algeria", it added.

The UN agency said 20 members of the group "remain stranded in the desert", several kilometres from the Guezzam border post.

"The other 100 individuals who were taken to the border are unaccounted for," it added.