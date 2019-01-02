Houthi militias deprive Yemenis of their right to live safely: Yemeni Minister

In statement to the Yemeni News Agency, Al-Iryani said, "The WFP's account indicates that Houthi militia is deliberately exacerbating humanitarian crisis, causing people in its controlled regions to suffer starvation in order to capitalise on their torment to gain politically and militarily."

The Yemeni minister added, "Houthi militia has intentionally aimed to deprive millions of Yemenis their salaries, livelihood income sources and humanitarian aid to further increase their suffering so that they have no other choice but to go fighting alongside the coup militia."



