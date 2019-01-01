Hariri warns Lebanon must form govt after months of deadlock

"We have fallen behind -- we must form the government", he told reporters at the presidential palace, after a long meeting with President Michel Aoun.

"The president and I are determined to meet again and finish this issue, because the country cannot continue without a government," Hariri said.

He called for political factions in the multi-confessional country to cooperate on reviving the political process.

"The economic situation is difficult, but this is not to say it is impossible," Hariri said Tuesday.

The international community pledged up to $11.5 billion (10 billion euros) in aid and loans for Lebanon at a conference in Paris in April.

But the promised funding is largely destined for infrastructure projects, which cannot be actioned without a new cabinet.