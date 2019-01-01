King Salman affirms furtherance of development process

King Salman affirmed the furtherance of the economic growth to achieve sustainability and financial stability within the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030, and the determination to proceed forward on the track of the economic reform.

The King renewed his directives to ministers and officials to quickly implement the budget's programmes and projects, emanating from his interest in continuing work to achieve comprehensive development in all regions of the Kingdom and all fields.

The King stressed that the issuance of a number of royal decrees, including re-forming of the Cabinet, restructuring of some government agencies, and appointing of a number of ministers and officials, emanates from the keenness to continue the process of development pursued by this country to achieve aspirations in the performance of State's bodies in their missions and specialisations in the best way and upgrade the level of services being provided for citizens and residents.