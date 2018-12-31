Morocco refers 15 suspects to anti-terror judge over tourists' murder

"The prosecution has asked the judge to investigate them on forming a gang to plan and commit terrorist acts and intentionally assault people's lives," a Sunday statement by the prosecution's office said.

The prosecution said that it has also asked the judge to order that the suspects be placed in custody. Seven other suspects currently in custody will be sent to prosecutors in the coming days, the statement added.

On December 17, Moroccan authorities found the bodies of Maren Ueland of Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark near the summit of Mount Toubkal in the High Atlas mountain range with cuts to their necks.

Morocco's anti-terrorism agency, the Central Bureau of Judicial Research (BCIJ), is continuing investigations into the case.