Arab Parliament denounces terrorist bombing of tourist bus in Egypt

  • Saturday 29, December 2018 in 2:17 PM
  • Dr. Mishaal Al-Salami, Speaker of the Parliament
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Arab Parliament has condemned the terrorist bombing that targeted a bus of foreign tourists in the governorate of Giza, Egypt, that resulted in the death of a number of tourists, and many others injured.
In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Mishaal Al-Salami, Speaker of the Parliament, reiterated the Arab Parliament's solidarity with Egypt in its fight against terrorism and abhorrent extremism, noting the Parliament's full support with Egypt in all its actions to confront terrorist groups. 
 
Al-Salami also expressed full appreciation of the Arab Parliament for the efforts exerted by the Egyptian Armed Forces to combat terrorism, stressing his confidence that these crimes will not undermine Egypt's determination in its war against terrorism and fight it by all available means. 