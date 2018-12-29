Four killed in bomb blast near pyramids in Egypt

A total of 11 others were injured, al-Ahram quoted Egypt's prosecutor-General Nabil Sadek as saying.

The blast was caused by a crude, home-made bomb that was hidden next to a wall in the district of al-Maryutia in Giza and went off when the bus was passing by.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior initially said two people were killed in the blast and a dozen more injured.

A group of 14 Vietnamese tourists and two Egyptian tourism workers were aboard the bus, according to the ministry.

Security agencies were on the scene investigating, a ministry statement said. The area was cordoned off.

Images posted on social media showed the vehicle with all of its windows shattered along one side.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli visited the injured at a local hospital.

The prime minister stressed that there is terrorism all around the world, and said there was no reason for alarm.

A foreign ministry spokesman called the attack a "cowardly" act of terrorism.

The US State Department "strongly" condemned the attack, adding that they were not aware of any American casualty.