Syrian Army enters Manbij on Kurds appeals

The reported takeover comes hours after a key Syrian Kurdish militia called on the government to send its forces to Manbij to protect it from Turkish threats.

The Syrian army command said in a statement, carried by the state news agency SANA, that its move was in response to appeals from residents of Manbij and pledged security to all people in the area.

Shortly after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it is still not clear if Al Assad's forces took control of Manbij, citing Turkish intelligence reports and talks with Russia, which is a key military ally of Damascus.

Earlier Friday, the Syrian Kurdish militia, the People's Protection Units (YPG), said they had withdrawn from Manbij in order to focus on fighting “Daesh” in the radical group's last pocket in eastern Syria.

Erdogan said the Turkish military has "taken all kinds of measures" in Syria and stressed that Ankara has "healthy" relations with both the U.S. and Russia.

Erdogan added that a Turkish delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, will travel on Saturday to Moscow for consultations.

The Turkish Defence Ministry meanwhile warned in a written statement "all parties" against "provocative actions and rhetoric" in Manbij.

Turkish-allied rebels also said they and Turkish forces were heading to the front lines of Manbij and were ready for military action to "liberate the town."

A Kurdish source from the Manbij Military Council told dpa earlier that the Syrian government forces had formed a kind of "security belt" around Manbij, but things inside Manbij remain unchanged.

Rami Abdel-Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, denied that the Syrian army has entered Manbij, saying the government forces had deployed on its outskirts.

The Syrian government has beefed up a military build-up around Manbij in the past few days, according to the Britain-based watchdog.