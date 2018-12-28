Israeli occupation gunfire kills a Gazan during border protests

The officials said Karam Fayyad, 26, was killed and six other people were wounded with live Israeli occupation fire during Friday's protests that went ahead despite stormy weather.

Health officials in Gaza, say more than 220 Palestinians have been killed since they began weekly border protests on March 30 to demand the easing of Israeli occupation’s blockade on the territory and the right to return to land lost in the 1948 war of Israeli occupation’s founding.

Israeli occupation has ruled out any such right.