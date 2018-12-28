UNSC condemns attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry

The members of the U.N. Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to all the Libyan people, wishing the speedy and full recovery of those injured.

The Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, stressing the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers accountable and bring them to justice.

The Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism were criminal acts that could not be justified regardless of their motives and wherever they were committed.