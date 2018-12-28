Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry: Work continuing at embassy in Syria

The Foreign Ministry said that air flights have also continued without any interruption between the two countries.

It stressed Bahrain’s keenness on continuing relations with the Arab Republic of Syria, underscoring the importance of consolidating the Arab role so as to maintain Syrian independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also underlined the importance of activating the pan-Arab role to prevent any regional interference in its internal affairs, which would consolidate security and stability in Syria and achieve the Syrian people’s ambitions for peace, development and progress.