King Salman issues Royal Decrees

The Royal Decrees reformed the Council of Ministers under King Salman’s Presidency and the Council of Political and Security Affairs under the chairmanship of Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence.

The Royal Decree appointed Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of Ministers.

The Decree also relieved Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambassador to United Kingdom and Ireland, of his post, appointed Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of National Guard.

The Royal Decree also relieved Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Asir Region, of his post and appointed Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the Governor of Asir Region, at the rank of minister, and relieved Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, of his post.

The Council of Ministers is reformed as follows:

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, as Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence.

Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of State.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as Minister of State.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of Interior.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud as Minister of Culture.

Sheikh Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh as Minister of State and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Member of the Council of Ministers.

Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Al-Sheikh as Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sama'ani as Minister of Justice.

Dr. Mutlab bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah as Minister of State.

Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban as Minister of State.

Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan bin Mohammed Al-Rabeeah as Minister of Health.

Mohammed bin Faisal bin Jaber Abu-Saq as Minister of State for Shura Council Affairs.