Egypt's ex-president Mubarak testifies in Morsi's retrial

Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected president, was ousted by the military in July 2013 following mass protests that demanded his removal after one year in power.

Morsi and 26 other defendants face charges of premeditated and attempted murder as well as helping up to 20,000 people escape prison, including members of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah group.

Earlier in the month Mubarak failed to make a court appearance in the case. His lawyer, Farid al-Deeb, had told the Cairo Criminal Court that the former president was a member of the military and that he had to obtain permission from the Armed Forces to appear in court.

Mubarak was forced out of office in the 2011 protests against his 30-year rule.