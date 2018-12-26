Syrian state media: Israeli occupation attack wounds 3 soldiers near Damascus

The SANA news agency, quoting a military source, said the missiles were fired "from over Lebanese territory" and were shot down before they reached their targets.

Late Tuesday SANA said Syrian air defence confronted "hostile targets" west of Damascus.

The sound of loud explosions echoed through the Syrian capital, a witness told dpa.

Residents in the area said that explosions took place around the Mezze Military Airport west of the capital and in the areas of Kesawa and Jimraya, which are located north-west of Damascus.

The residents added that there were at least two rounds of strikes in Kesawa and Jimraya.