President of Egypt affirms Egyptian-Saudi solid relations

  • Tuesday 25, December 2018 in 10:43 PM
  • During the reception
Sharjah 24 – SPA: President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt received Tuesday Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al Sheikh, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is currently visiting Egypt.
During the meeting, President Al Sisi affirmed the Egyptian-Saudi solid relations.
 
The President of Egypt hailed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's appreciated stances towards Egypt at all levels, asserting that these positions reflect the deep-rooted and historic bonds in addition to the strong strategic alliance between the two countries. He stressed the importance of upgrading popular channels of communication between the two sides at the parliamentary level.
 
The two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest and the latest developments at the Arab and Islamic arenas.