Arab Parliament urges Czech Republic not to move embassy to Al Quds

In identical letters sent to Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, President of the Senate, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Al-Salami stressed the Arab Parliament’s rejection to the statements made by President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, regarding his plans to move his country’s embassy to the occupied city of Al Quds.

The Arab Parliament Speaker said this move is a blatant violation of international law and legitimacy, and a radical change in the position of the Czech Republic, which was at the forefront of countries that recognised the State of Palestine in 1988.

Al-Salami called on the Parliament of the Czech Republic to urge its president to review and reverse his decision, noting that it is of the utmost importance for the Czech republic to comply with UN resolutions on Al Quds, principles of international law, and relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council.

He said the Czech Republic must comply with the UN General Assembly resolution "Status of Al Quds " - which gained international consensus - and by which it declared "null and void" any actions intended to alter Al Quds’s character, status or demographic composition. Calling on all States to refrain from establishing embassies in the Holy City, the resolution also demands that States comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions and work to reverse the "negative trends" imperilling a two state resolution.