UN resolution ensures Yemen's territorial integrity: Arab Coalition

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Al Malki as saying at a press conference here today that the UNSC resolution ensures the territorial integrity of Yemen in line with the outcome reached through the UN-sponsored consultations in Stockholm.

In the meantime, Al Maliki said the Houthi militias breached the ceasefire agreement 138 times since December 18 through December 23 across various areas, including Tahita, Heis, Al Hali, Al Jabaliya, Al Jah, Al Jarahi, Hodeidah, Al Mandhar, Al Makmaniya and Al Saleh Village.

"The violations included acts of aggression against the National Yemeni Army and Resistance by using all types of weaponry, including mortars, RPGs, Katyusha rockets and ballistic missiles in contravention of the ceasefire agreement," he said, noting that the Houthi militias are using the Sanaa International Airport as a military camp through which they launch ballistic missiles and store drones."

He however said the Yemeni Army and Resistance are still committed to the ceasefire and the implementation of the terms of the Sweden agreement.