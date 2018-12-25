Kuwait names new ministers in cabinet reshuffle

In a major reshuffle, the Kuwaiti Cabinet appointed Khaled Al-Roudhan as Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Services Affairs, in addition to Dr. Jenan Ramadan as Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The new appointees include Dr. Fahad Al-Afasi as Minister of Justice and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Saad Al-Kharaz as Minister of Social Affairs, while Fahad AlShaala was named Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs.

The Cabinet also appointed Mariam Al-Aqail as Minister of State for Economic Affairs.