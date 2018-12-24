King hails GCC countries support to his country

In a statement, the Jordanian Royal Court said that the remarks came during a meeting between the Jordanian king and a number of Jordanian journalists to discuss the situation in the region and in Jordan.

Gulf countries have stood by our side and were supportive, the Jordanian leader, adding also the world has stood with us from Europe, Japan and America. The Jordanian leader noted that things in Syria are improving and in Iraq significantly better, and Jordan is continuing with Iraq to open markets for Jordanian products, pointing out that the Jordanian prime minister will visit Baghdad before the end of this year.

King Abdullah pointed out that the disruption of natural gas coming from Egypt was "a big problem" for his country, however work resumed in this regard. In internal affairs, he said that a conference will be held in London early next year to support Jordanian economy and investment