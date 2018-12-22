Blasts near Somalia's presidential palace kill at least 22

More than 30 others were wounded in the bombings on Saturday morning, police officer Ahmed Bashane said.
Among the dead were several police officers and civilians, as well as a prominent Somali journalist.
Mohamed Abdullahi Tuulah, the deputy mayor of Mogadishu, survived but he said several of his bodyguards were killed. A Somali parliament member was wounded, Tuullah said.
An explosives-laden vehicle blew up at a military checkpoint near the palace and the National Theatre, damaging nearby buildings and sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.
The blast was followed by another car bomb a short time later in the same area, which was already packed with police and medics.